It is very fashionable to just get to pinpoint the negatives about government officials. Half the time they are often seen to be villains in the narrative of governance. When they are not painted as corrupt they are seen to be fighting to get to the top and gunning to replace the number one statesman at the nearest election. But some have kept their head above shoulders admirably with Health Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya topping that list. Dr Chilufya has stayed clear above the petty squabbles typical of politicians within the ruling Patriotic Front and can reasonably claim to have an above partisan appeal.

