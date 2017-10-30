The ruling PF has called on Zambians to dismiss insinuations being spread on social media that Patriotic Front sent its youths to harass Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili. PF Media Director Sunday Chanda says on a day such as 28th October, all Party members are under instructions from the leadership of the Party to conduct themselves in a manner befitting the great memory of the Party founding leader, late President Michael Sata. Mr. Chanda says the lawmaker attended the memorial Church service of late President Sata at Cathedral of the Child Jesus without any incident against him whatsoever.

