  30 October 2017

KALONDE NYATI, Lusaka
ZAMBIA is expected to receive US$1 million from the Czech Republic to support agriculture sustainability and diversification under that country’s development cooperation programme for 2018.

Czech Republic ambassador Radek Rubes said the programme will also place emphasis on livestock and fisheries development.
