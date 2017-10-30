A Zambian woman was arrested on last Wednesday for suspected infanticide after the death of a newborn baby girl who was found abandoned near a rubbish bin on a busy Hong Kong street, the South China Morning Post reports. Police arrested the 22-year-old, who held a Zambian passport, at a guest house at 269 Hennessy Road in Wan Chai, about 130 metres from where the baby was found, her umbilical cord still attached. “We will look into why she [abandoned the child], the reasons she came to Hong Kong, her purpose of staying here and her mental state during the act,” said Chief Inspector Lo Chi-kan of Wan Chai police district.

