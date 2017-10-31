  ||    31 October 2017 @ 10:29

UPND president Hakainde Hichilema will today give his speech at the Royal Institute of International Affairs at the Chatham House. Hichilema has gained some international mileage in the aftermath of his incarceration on charges of treason that he insisted were politically motivated. The UPND leader has sought some sanctuary in foreign lands where the international press clamour around him on his mission to discredit President Edgar Lungu’s government.

