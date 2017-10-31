  ||    31 October 2017 @ 01:29

NANCY MWAPE, Lusaka
INDO Zambia Bank has commended Government for maintaining conducive macro-economic conditions that are critical for the growth and development of the banking sector.

Bank managing director Maheshkumar Bansal said Indo Zambia will continue to collaborate with Government in implementing initiatives of national significance and support economic policies.
