CHIMWEMWE MWALE, Livingstone

WHILE Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs) continue to stir controversy in Zambia, other countries are using biotechnology to enhance agriculture and health sectors.

Biotechnology and its products can contribute significantly to the economic development of Zambia, especially in the areas of agriculture, health, environment and industry ‘birthing’, the need for the country to realign its priorities to modern biotechnology.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

