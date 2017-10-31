  ||    31 October 2017 @ 01:29

CHIMWEMWE MWALE, Livingstone
WHILE Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs) continue to stir controversy in Zambia, other countries are using biotechnology to enhance agriculture and health sectors.

Biotechnology and its products can contribute significantly to the economic development of Zambia, especially in the areas of agriculture, health, environment and industry ‘birthing’, the need for the country to realign its priorities to modern biotechnology.
