PF deputy Secretary General Mumbi Phiri has charged that Chishimba Kambwili is going insane and she does not want to be part of those who are responding to his political rantings. And Mumbi says PF cadres harassed Kambwili because he was making running commentaries in church when President Edgar Lungu was paying tribute to late Michael Sata.

