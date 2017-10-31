Patriotic Front Kankoyo Member of Parliament Brian Mushimba was recently taken to task after some members of the grassroot structures in the constituency accused him of not visiting the people that elected him into Office. The people in the grassroot structures complained that the Parliamentarian has sidelined most of the people that helped him win in the elections. Those talked to said the Parliamentarian who is also Transport and Communication Minister has been too busy leaving his constituency to attend to Ministerial duties.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

