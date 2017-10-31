  ||    31 October 2017 @ 00:29

PRISCILLA CHIPULU, Lusaka
MINISTER of Home Affairs Stephen Kampyongo says security has been tightened in Luapula Province following an influx of refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

And Mr Kampyongo says over 5,000 refugees have so far crossed into the country from their trouble-torn country.
