  ||    31 October 2017 @ 00:29

TRYNESS TEMBO, Lusaka
GOVERNMENT says it is embracing information communication technologies (ICTs) by providing electronic-extension services to cover areas which do not have sufficient personnel.

The ministry has been prompted to adopting technology to benefit from the 2,000 towers that the Ministry of Transport and Communication will be erecting countrywide in the next two years.
