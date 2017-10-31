Wedson Nyirenda has dropped midfielder Chisamba Lungu after omitting him from Zambia’s November 11 home date against Cameroon in their final 2018 FIFA World Cup Group B qualifier at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola. The midfielder from Turkish club Alanyaspor has struggled in Zambia’s last three Group B engagements against Algeria and Nigeria. Chisamba is the only major omission from the side that will face Cameroon.

