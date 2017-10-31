President Edgar Lungu will follow through on resolutions on the Great Lakes region summit by doing an on the spot check on asylum seekers from the Democratic Republic of Congo. The Head of State will be in Nchelenge and visit the Kenani Refugee Transit Centre which has been swarmed by prospective refugees from the neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo. He will be joined by different United Nations agencies and humanitarian agencies in trying to find a solution to the worsening refugee situation.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

