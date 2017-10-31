President Edgar Lungu is expected in Nchelenge District in Luapula Province with humanitarian agencies to have an on the spot check of the asylum seekers at Kenani refugee transit centre.

President Lungu is expected to visit the refugee transit centre along with the humanitarian agencies so that together they can scale up intervention measure to refugees entering Zambia on a daily basis.

The President is concerned that the situation concerning refugees might degenerate into a humanitarian crisis if no intervention measure are taken.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

