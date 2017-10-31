  ||    31 October 2017 @ 22:28

The continued illegal sale of huge pieces of land to foreigners in Ndola Constituency has shocked Bwana Mkubwa Constituency Member of Parliament Dr Jonas Chanda. Dr Chanda called for a meeting with Ndola Mayor Amon Chisenga, Town Clerk Wisdom Bwalya, the Zambia Police, Ministry of Lands Chief Lands officials and planning officers at Ndola City Council. He expressed shock at the illegal land allocations in the city.

