PRISCILLA CHIPULU, Lusaka

MURDER-accused Tshiabu Benos yesterday narrated in the Lusaka High Court that her boyfriend, Autoforce proprietor Reeves Malambo, was a jealous man who, on the fateful night, demanded to inspect her private parts to ascertain that she had not been having sex with other men.

She told the court that on the day she stabbed Mr Malambo, she had gone to church and later went to see her sick niece, who was admitted to the University Teaching Hospital.

