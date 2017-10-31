  ||    31 October 2017 @ 01:29

JACK ZIMBA, Lusaka
THE Zambezi River may have given Zambia its name and gifted it with the majestic beauty, the Victoria Falls, but it is the Kafue River that gives the country its life, running through it like an artery.

As Kafue River flows from Kipushi on the border with the Democratic Republic of Congo through the country’s four provinces – North-Western, Copperbelt, Lusaka and Southern provinces, it supports urban life, industries, mines and agriculture.
