The United Party for National Development (UPND) has vowed to continue to telling the international community of alleged atrocities and constitutional breaches taking place in the country. UPND Spokesperson Charles Kakoma says the ruling party should not cry foul when the UPND tells the international community on matters relating to the breakdown of the rule of law in the country. Mr Kakoma says this is because Police have continued arresting its members around the country on trumped up charges.

