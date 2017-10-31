Vodafone Zambia has lauded the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) for the interim measures the organisation has taken in favour of City of Lusaka F.C. in a landmark decision that allows “City Ya Moto” to host league games at its home ground, the Vodafone Stadium. Vodafone Zambia CEO, Lars Stork said: “The decision by the CCPC is commendable and should be acknowledged as such by all stakeholders interested in the development of Zambian football. Competition is the critical driver of performance and innovation. It benefits consumers by enabling more choice from an array of quality products and services.” On October 25th, the CCPC directed Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) and MTN Zambia (MTN) to allow City of Lusaka Football Club to use the Vodafone Stadium, their home stadium, until investigations commenced by the Commission have been concluded. Further, the Commission has allowed the Vodafone Stadium to be used for other football fixtures such as cup tournaments with immediate effect.

