The number of asylum seekers entering Zambia have continued to increasing forcing the country to urgently to start looking for a permanent resettlement camp in Nchelenge District in Luapula province to move refugees from the transit centre. From August to this month of October, over 100 Congolese people on average have been entering Zambia through Chienji border mainly from the northern part of Katanga area of the Democratic Republic of Congo. Ministry of Home Affairs Commissioner for Refugees Abdon Mawere disclosed that about 5, 890 Congolese are being kept at Kenani Transit Camp in Nchelenge.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

