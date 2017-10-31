CECILIA ZULU, Lusaka

THE Zambia Tennis Association (ZTA) has selected three players ahead of the International Tennis Federation and Confederation of African Tennis (ITF/CAT) Under-14 Circuit in Mauritius.

ZTA general secretary Masauso Zimba said in an interview in Mufulira yesterday that the team comprises two boys and a girl.

