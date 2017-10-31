  ||    31 October 2017 @ 18:27

 Zambia Council for Social Development (ZCSD) Executive Director Lewis Mwape has condemned the continued arrest of the opposition UPND members by the Police. Mr. Mwape says the recent arrest of 16 opposition party members in Luwingu for allegedly holding an indoor meeting without a Police permit is unfortunate and should be condemned by all Zambians.

