The BBC’s Stephen Sackur put the UPND’s Hakainde Hichilema on the grill asking him why he should contest elections again after having lost five times. On his tour of London Hichilema appeared on the world popular Hard Talk program where put his grievances with the electoral process before the whole world. Sackur asked Hichilema if he was going to run for elections despite having lost elections five times in a process, “the whole world fairly acknowledges as free and fair.”

