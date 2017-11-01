KELVIN CHONGO, Lusaka

NATIONAL Restoration Party (NAREP) president Elias Chipimo Jr has advised opposition political parties against criticising the Patriotic Front (PF) and President Lungu in anything they do without offering solutions.

Mr Chipimo said in response to a press query yesterday that each time NAREP criticises Government, it also suggests solutions. “Opposition political parties must advise Government on what they expect from it instead of just throwing scorn at the head of State and government. We should not just dwell so much on wanting to kick out the PF from government but should be objective and offer solutions.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

