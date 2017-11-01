DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

TURKEY-BASED midfielder Chisamba Lungu says he is not bitter to be left out of the squad that will face Cameroon in the formality Russia 2018 World Cup qualifier set for Ndola’s Levy Mwanawasa Stadium next Saturday.

Chisamba is not part of the 28-member team that coach Wedson Nyirenda named on Monday for the clash. The versatile midfielder has been part of the Chipolopolo in the World Cup qualifiers.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

