The Drug Enforcement Commission has arrested a driver of Lusaka for trafficking in compressed cannabis. Commission deputy public relations officer Kamufisa Manchishi says Shawn Chiyonkoma, 47, of Plot no. 274 Kabwata Site and Service, has been arrested for trafficking in compressed cannabis weighing 120 Kg. Mr Manchishi says the contraband, which was destined for the United Kingdom, was intercepted at an international courier service in Lusaka.

