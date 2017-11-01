  ||    1 November 2017 @ 18:27

The Civil Society Constitution Agenda (CiSCA) has urged Zambians to speak up and not to allow the Patriotic Front make the Constitution Impotent. In a statement, CiSCA Chairperson Bishop John Mambo says citizens have a responsibility to stop the PF regime from willfully butchering country’s supreme law-to suit and advance a partisan agenda. He says CiSCA expects and demands nothing less than total allegiance to the provisions of the republican constitution by the President and the ruling party functionaries.

