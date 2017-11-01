DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

GOVERNMENT and the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) yesterday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to enhance the development of football at grassroots level.

FAZ will be working in collaboration with the ministries of General Education and Youth, Sport and Child Development to implement the grassroots development programme in schools. Ministry of General Education permanent secretary Henry Tukombe said during the signing ceremony at his office in Lusaka yesterday that the programme will rekindle Zambia’s lost glory.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

