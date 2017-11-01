NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

THE Food Reserve Agency (FRA) has paid K103 million out of the K575 million it owes farmers who have supplied maize to the agency during the 2017 crop-marketing season.

FRA executive director Chola Kafwabulula said in an interview yesterday that the agency as at Monday bought 479,959 metric tonnes of maize country-wide. “The allocation for maize in this year’s marketing season was 477,900 metric tonnes. Our target was 500,000 metric tonnes for all crops,” he said.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

