CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

UNITED Party for National Development president Hakainde Hichilema has urged Zambians in the diaspora to be good ambassadors of their country.

In a tone at variance with his previous statements, Mr Hichilema said Zambians in the diaspora should strive to speak good about their country. The opposition leader, who is in the United Kingdom (UK) to attend business meetings, said this in a message posted on his Facebook page yesterday.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

