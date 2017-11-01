  ||    1 November 2017 @ 15:35

UPND president Hakainde Hichilema today made an exceptional mark when he featured on BBC Hard Talk programme, against a tough probing Stephen Sackur. Most of the questions asked on the programme were old news for a Zambian audience, but Hichilema stood out because of the calm and smart manner in which he responded.

