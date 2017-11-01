  ||    1 November 2017 @ 05:29

PRISCILLA CHIPULU, Lusaka
THE Lusaka High Court has dismissed an application in which former Post editor-in-chief Fred M’membe wanted to raise a preliminary issue on whether judge Sunday Nkonde should hear the newspaper’s liquidation case or not on account of alleged bias.

This is a case in which some former Post employees have sued the liquidated company to wind up its financial capacity.
In a ruling delivered on Monday, Justice Nkonde said the preliminary issue sworn by Mr M’membe was defective.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/
Read the full Article » ZAMBIA DAILY MAIL «
Home » News » Headlines »
Zambia Daily Mail Zambian state-owned newspaper.