Immigration Officers have managed to arrest Nigerian Pastor Austin Ebosele of Omega Fire Ministries and is expected to be deported back to his country today for illegal stay in Zambia. Earlier, Pastor Ebosele and his wife had resisted arrest for close to four hours yesterday by locking themselves up in the house. He is said to have extended his stay in the country when his permit expired.

