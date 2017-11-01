INVESTORS FROM ITALY AND SOUTH AFRICA [SA] are headed for Zambia following an investor cooperation programme conducted by the MINISTER OF FINANCE FELIX MUTATI who was a key note speaker at the Italy-South Africa Business Summit held last week in Johannesburg, South Africa. During the event, the investors urged Mr. Mutati to continue sharing the “positive Zambian story” with the international community so that others who are taking reforms such as Zambia’s, learn from the country how to structure a focused and bold approach to economic management. Through effective implementation of the Seventh National Development Plan and Zambia-Plus; The Economic Stabilisation and Growth Programme, “We will remain resolved to continue demonstrating how much we really want our country to develop at an accelerated pace to create jobs for our people and increase wealth,” Mr. Mutati has stated.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

