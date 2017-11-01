  ||    1 November 2017 @ 01:29

CHIMWEMWE MWALE, Kazungula
MINISTER of Finance Felix Mutati says the US$260 million Kazungula Bridge project will uplift Zambia’s competitiveness in terms of exports.

Mr Mutati said the multi-million dollar project, which he described as “an engineering feat”, will significantly reduce the logistic transport cost content, which is close to 40 percent.
He said in an interview after touring the project that the intention is to bring the cost to below 20 percent.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/
Read the full Article » ZAMBIA DAILY MAIL «
Home » News » Headlines »
Zambia Daily Mail Zambian state-owned newspaper.