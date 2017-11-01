  ||    1 November 2017 @ 06:28

Kasama Central lawmaker Kelvin Sampa is introducing a new mode of transportation common to the transport system in India. The MP has purchased 14 Bhajaj Tricycles also known as Auto Rickshaws for distribution eight wards in his constituency. Sampa says this is a form of empowerment to local residents.

