JACK ZIMBA, Kasempa

A LONE vulture glides effortlessly in the skies above. On the ground below, puku, warthog, impala in their abundance, and an occasional graceful eland scamper at the approaching of our vehicle.

The sunbaked landscape bears tale-tell signs of the giants – piles of elephant dung littered everywhere. On the Kafue River, the tranquil atmosphere is broken by the grunting of the resident hippos enjoying an afternoon bath. After travelling over 500km from the source of the Kafue River in Kipushi, we had arrived at the Kafue River Lodge in the Lunga-Luswishi Game Management Area (GMA) in Kasempa, to discover a real wilderness covered with miombo woodlands. The Lunga-Luswishi GMA covers 13,000 square kilometres, and is part of the Kafue River Basin, an all-important ecological zone covering 157,000 square kilometres. The GMA, which shares boundaries with the Kafue National Park, is made up of three hunting blocks. But while the miombo forests have remained pristine in the GMA, the animal populations have been decimated through poaching, and there is increasing pressure from mining. But this one corner of the GMA is still teeming with game. And it is here that I met Idos Mulenga, who is a lodge manager and conservationist. The Kafue River and the Kafue National Park have many guardians, but few quite like Idos. His heart holds nothing but reverence for the river and its ecosystem. Idos romanticises the Kafue. “This river is part of my family,” he tells me as we sit to lunch, with the splashing river providing the background sound and picturesque scenery. The Kafue flows for 160km within the GMA. Idos’ dedication to conservation – to this wilderness and to the animals that inhabit it is written all over him. You can see it in the crispness of his game guides’ uniform – a khaki shirt well tucked in his matching shorts. “I love this river and I love conservation to pieces,” says Idos. And here, Idos is known by the title “King of the Kafue”. And here is why. For 25 years, Idos has been working in this wilderness as a tour guide, rising to the position of chief guide of the Kafue National Park. There is a hint of pride, arrogance even, as he talks about his knowledge of plants and animals in this vast miombo woodland. Idos is a self-made ecologist with vast knowledge of animals and plants. He points to a number of trees, calling them by their English as well as scientific names. And when it comes to fauna, this wilderness has 465 bird species. Idos’ favourite bird is the saddlebilled stork. “I love its colours,” he says. Idos is 52, although he looks thirty-something. His body seems to be rejuvenated by the river he reveres. “I don’t get old. When you come when I’m 80, I will still be able to guide you,” he tells me. FAMILY Idos was born in a village called Lunga, near the Lunga River, which flows into the Kafue. His poor family depended on the Kafue River for livelihood. His father fished in the Kafue River to support the family, but he died when Idos was only nine. His mother then supported him through school by brewing a local beer called Seven Days. “My mother is my hero because she worked tirelessly to get me to school,” says Idos. “My mom buried money in the ground just to pay my school fees,” he adds. But when she grew older, she could no longer support her son, and so Idos dropped out of school when he was in form three (Grade 10). Although he boasts of having been an A-student, he was much less ambitious when he was young. “I must be honest I didn’t know what I wanted to become, because when a child is growing up in the village, there is no-one to look up to,” he says. But one visit to a safari camp where his uncle worked as a chef changed everything. “I must one day be in the safari hunting business,” he thought. In 1993, a South African called Ed Smythe set up a safari camp near the Lunga River, near Idos’ village. Mr Smyth embraced Idos like his own son and loaded him with huge responsibilities – taking him on game drives every morning and evening. “I used to spotlight for him while he explained things to the guests,” he says. What Idos did not know was that Mr Smythe was training him to become a lodge manager. “One morning he came and told me, ‘Today you will do what I do, and I will do what you do,” recalls Idos. “That was the scariest moment in my life,” he says. “It was like being put before 200 people to give a speech.” But he had mastered whatever he heard from his mentor. “I was like a cassette on repeat,” he says. Idos worked for Mr Smythe for 13 years and then joined Wilderness Safaries where he worked for 11 years. “I have guided in the Kafue all my life. I know the park like the palm of my hand,” he says. Idos has also attended a number of training programmes in Botswana, South Africa and Zimbabwe. And he has passed on his passion for nature to his son, who also works as a tour guide in the Kafue National Park. “At one time we were guiding together and people could not believe he is my son, they think he is my brother,” he says. That the Kafue River is part of his family is without doubt. “I have kids and I have educated them because of working on this river and the Kafue National Park,” he tells me. Idos has eight children, six of whom came in sets of twins. But the King of the Kafue worries about the future of the river if it is not well protected. For three years, Idos witnessed the Kafue in one of its lowest flow after severe drought, and made him realise how climate change and human activity can affect the river. “It may not be you to see the river dry, maybe the next generation. So it needs to be looked after well,” says Idos with a pensive look.

