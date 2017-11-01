  ||    1 November 2017 @ 02:29

YANDE SYAMPEYO, Mansa
PRESIDENT Lungu has urged Zambians to forgive, love one another and avoid taking the peace they are enjoying for granted.

The President said the volatile situation in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) could happen in Zambia if citizens do not unite and work together for a common goal.
President Lungu said this at Mansa Airport yesterday when he addressed hundreds of residents before his departure for Lusaka.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/
Read the full Article » ZAMBIA DAILY MAIL «
Home » News » Headlines »
Zambia Daily Mail Zambian state-owned newspaper.