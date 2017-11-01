YANDE SYAMPEYO, Nchelenge

PRESIDENT Lungu has assured Congolese asylum-seekers in Nchelenge and Chienge districts that the Zambian Government has prioritised their welfare and will do everything possible to make them comfortable.

And the head of State has appealed to the international community to scale up interventions to help prevent the escalating refugee influx in the two districts from degenerating into a humanitarian crisis. He was speaking here yesterday after touring Kenani transit centre, which is now home to over 6,000 asylum-seekers from the Democratic Republic of Congo.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

