The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Party has claimed that it has taken over part of the structures from the Patriotic Front in different parts of the Copperbelt due to its popularity. Party National Youth Chairperson Charles Kabwita has said Patriotic Front officials from different parts of the country are freely joining the NDC in which most of them have gone ahead to form structures. He said the recently registered political party has continued to receive support and will continue to welcome those frustrated with the governance system of the Patriotic Front.

