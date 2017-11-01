Speaking during the 112th Zambia National Farmers Union annual congress in Lusaka last Thursday, Grogan said it was important to groom the next generation of Zambian farmers, saying it was never too early to start. “We must also attract and harness the entrepreneurial spirit of our young farmers; we must give them hope, we must give them vision, we must show them the opportunities so that they can all take advantage,” Grogan said. “No farmer, no food, no future.” He emphasised the need to improve efficiency for the sector to take advantage of the existing resources and to be increasingly competitive.

