HONE SIAME, Lusaka
INVESTORS from Italy and South Africa are expected in Zambia this month to explore investment opportunities in energy, agro-processing and other sectors of the economy.

Ministry of Finance head of public relations Chileshe Kandeta said in a statement yesterday that over 10 Italian investors and a horde of their South African counterparts will be in Zambia to explore business opportunities.
Mr Kandeta said this follows an investor co-operation programme held in South Africa last week which Minister of Finance Felix Mutati used to promote Zambia’s favourable investment environment.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/
