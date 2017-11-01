JIMMY CHIBUYE, Choma

OVER 1,000 small-scale farmers in Siavonga district have been captured and registered as beneficiaries of the 2017-2018 Farmer Input Support Programme (FISP).

Siavonga district commissioner Lovemore Kanyama said in an interview that a total of 1,083 farmers have been registered out of the 1, 393 targeted beneficiaries, representing 78 percent. “The response from our farmers is very encouraging and they are cooperating well with my officers from the department of agriculture. I am happy that our district [Siavonga] will be included in the electronic voucher (E-voucher) programme,” Mr Kanyama said.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

