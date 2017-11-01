  ||    1 November 2017 @ 19:09

Police have arrested 55 first year students from the Copperbelt University (CBU) who were protesting against government’s delay to pay their bursaries. And Copperbelt Province Police Commissioner Charity Katanga has confirmed the arrest and said the students have since been charged with conduct likely to breach the peace.

