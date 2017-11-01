  ||    1 November 2017 @ 10:33

SACCORD executive director Boniface Cheembe says there is no difference between the Zambia Police Service and colonialists. On Friday, heavily armed police raided the UPND secretariat in search of offensive weapons. The hour-long search, however, did not yield any results.

