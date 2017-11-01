  ||    1 November 2017 @ 06:28

President of Zambia Edgar Lungu has assured Congolese refugees fleeing civil unrest in the Democratic Republic of Congo of government’s support and protection. The Head of State was speaking when he visited the Kenani refugee camp in Nchelenge yesterday. President Lungu says Zambia will continue caring and showing compassion to people that found its boundaries a safe place.

