ZAMBIA has called on South Africa to consider removing non-tariff barriers that are preventing Zambian goods and products. Zambia’s High Commissioner to South Africa His Excellency Mr. Emmanuel Mwamba says the current trade imbalance between the two countries would not be reduced when South Africa gives access to its markets as Zambia does to its products. Mr. Mwamba observed that the stringent certification processes followed in South Africa were posing challenges to many Zambian companies to export to goods and services to that country, hence, causing trade imbalances.

