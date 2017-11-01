  ||    1 November 2017 @ 10:28

Zambia’s fourth Republican president Rupiah Banda interacting with other former ex-president. Here, president Banda is with Goodluck Jonathan (Nigeria). There are 38 former Heads of State attending an African Forum round table event in Melrose Arch in Johannesburg, South Africa.

