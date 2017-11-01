MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe

TITLE-CHASING Zesco United will today take over the leadership of the Super Division if they beat Kabwe Warriors in a rescheduled Week 30 match at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

Second-placed Zesco have 59 points, one behind leaders and defending champions Zanaco. Zesco assistant coach Tenant Chembo is expecting a tough clash against Warriors, who are lying 15th on the log.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

