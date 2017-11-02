MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe

COACH Mwamba Chishimba is confident the national 15s team will maintain the 15-year unbeaten run at home when they host Algeria in the Africa Rugby Group 1B qualifier on Saturday.

Chishimba said in an interview in Kitwe yesterday that the team is working round the clock to ensure they stun the star-studded Algerian side. “We want to have a good game against Algeria. We are also looking at defending our home record. The last time we lost at home was in 2002 to Zimbabwe.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

